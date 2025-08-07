Wakefield police hunt robbery suspect Bartlomiej Dolata after break-in
Cops in Wakefield are hunting a man wanted over a robbery.
Detectives are trying to track down Bartlomiej Dolata after the incident at a property in the city on July 14.
But despite multiple attempts to find the 29-year-old, his whereabouts remain unknown.
Police are now urging the public to help, asking anyone who has seen Dolata or knows where he might be to share information.
This can be reported by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250397912.
Information can also be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.