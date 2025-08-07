Cops in Wakefield are hunting a man wanted over a robbery.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are trying to track down Bartlomiej Dolata after the incident at a property in the city on July 14.

Bartlomiej Dolata, 29, is wanted over a robbery. | West Yorkshire Police

But despite multiple attempts to find the 29-year-old, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now urging the public to help, asking anyone who has seen Dolata or knows where he might be to share information.

This can be reported by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250397912.

Information can also be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.