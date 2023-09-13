Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wakefield paedophile 'showed no remorse' over child sex offences in Castleford and ‘deserves to be behind bars’

A Wakefield paedophile who “showed no remorse” over his horrific child sex offences “deserves to be behind bars”.
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:34 BST
Ben Cooper, 33, was sentenced to eight years at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) after he was convicted of the offences, which occurred against a young girl at an address in Castleford in April 2022.

The sentencing was the conclusion to an investigation by Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, which began after the team received a disclosure from a family member in October last year.

Cooper, of Ken Churchill Drive in Horbury, was arrested following the disclosure and later charged with two counts of penetration and one count of sexual touching.

Ben Cooper, 33, was sentenced to eight years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of two counts of penetration and one count of sexual touching. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

He denied all charges when he appeared before magistrates at Leeds in October and the case went to trial In June this year, where he was found guilty of all three charges and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Detective Sergeant Will Denton of Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing handed to Cooper, who showed no remorse throughout a difficult and emotional trial for all concerned.

“There can be no doubt he is a risk to children and deserves to be behind bars. I hope this result will encourage any other victims of sexual abuse to engage with our specially trained officers who treat all reports seriously and sensitively and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”