A Wakefield paedophile who “showed no remorse” over his horrific child sex offences “deserves to be behind bars”.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Cooper, 33, was sentenced to eight years at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) after he was convicted of the offences, which occurred against a young girl at an address in Castleford in April 2022.

The sentencing was the conclusion to an investigation by Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, which began after the team received a disclosure from a family member in October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper, of Ken Churchill Drive in Horbury, was arrested following the disclosure and later charged with two counts of penetration and one count of sexual touching.

Ben Cooper, 33, was sentenced to eight years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of two counts of penetration and one count of sexual touching. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

He denied all charges when he appeared before magistrates at Leeds in October and the case went to trial In June this year, where he was found guilty of all three charges and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Detective Sergeant Will Denton of Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing handed to Cooper, who showed no remorse throughout a difficult and emotional trial for all concerned.