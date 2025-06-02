Normanton: Wakefield paedophile jailed after putting vulnerable child through horrific abuse

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:07 BST

A paedophile from Wakefield has been jailed over the horrific abuse he subjected on a vulnerable child.

Peter Woolner was found guilty of historic sex offences against the youngster committed between 2001 and 2007 when she was aged between eight and 14 years old.

Peter Woolner, 74, of Fairway, Normanton, was jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of two counts of indecency with a child, two counts of indecent assault and three counts of Indecent images of a child.
Peter Woolner, 74, of Fairway, Normanton, was jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of two counts of indecency with a child, two counts of indecent assault and three counts of Indecent images of a child. | West Yorkshire Police

The girl bravely came forward in 2021, and Woolner, 74, was subsequently arrested and questioned.

He stood trial at Leeds Crown Court in April and was later found guilty of two counts of indecency with a child, two counts of indecent assault and three counts of Indecent images of a child. Woolner, of Fairway in Normanton, continued to deny the offences.

On Friday (May 30), he was sentenced to seven years in prison and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Inspector Mark Tester from the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit said: “I want to praise the victim for her courage in coming forward to report the horrific abuse she was subjected to.

“Peter Woolner targeted a vulnerable child and it is right that he is now behind bars for his crimes. I hope his sentencing provides some sense of justice for the victim and allows her to begin to move forward with her life.

“I would encourage any victim of unreported sexual offences, whether recent or non-recent, to please come forward and contact police.

“We have specialist officers who will handle all reports with sensitivity and support you throughout the justice process. We will thoroughly investigate all enquiries to bring perpetrators to justice.”

