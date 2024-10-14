Wakefield paedophile called woman 250 times in a day and sent messages within bank transfers
Robert Pratt would deposit nominal sums into her account, often just one pence, with an accompanying reference such as “ring me”.
The 31-year-old admitted breaching a non-molestation order and a restraining order and was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.
He also admitted failing to adhere to the sex offender register by failing to tell the police that he had been living at a shared property after being released from prison.
Pratt, of Manygates Lane, Wakefield, was jailed in 2016 for having sex with a 13-year-old girl. He was given the court orders last year to keep him away from his ex partner.
Prosecutor Carmel Pearson said that Pratt sent 31 WhatsApp messages to the woman in one day, and phones her 51 times.
The next day he tried to call 249 items and sent 72 WhatsApp messages.
Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said that Pratt accepted that jail was “inevitable”. He said he had no issues with drugs or alcohol.
He said that his father was ill and that Pratt had no contact with his own three children due to the nature of his convictions.
