A convicted paedophile ordered to stay away from an ex partner phoned her nearly 250 times in a single day, and tried to get around his court order by sending her messages within bank transfers.

Robert Pratt would deposit nominal sums into her account, often just one pence, with an accompanying reference such as “ring me”.

The 31-year-old admitted breaching a non-molestation order and a restraining order and was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

He also admitted failing to adhere to the sex offender register by failing to tell the police that he had been living at a shared property after being released from prison.

Convicted paedophile Pratt (pictured) phoned his ex hundreds of times in the space of two days.

Pratt, of Manygates Lane, Wakefield, was jailed in 2016 for having sex with a 13-year-old girl. He was given the court orders last year to keep him away from his ex partner.

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson said that Pratt sent 31 WhatsApp messages to the woman in one day, and phones her 51 times.

The next day he tried to call 249 items and sent 72 WhatsApp messages.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said that Pratt accepted that jail was “inevitable”. He said he had no issues with drugs or alcohol.

He said that his father was ill and that Pratt had no contact with his own three children due to the nature of his convictions.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar jailed Lumb for 18 months.