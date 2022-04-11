Wakefield murder: Victim named as Stephen Burkinshaw | Man charged
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Wakefield.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 11th April 2022, 2:24 pm
Police were called to a property at Buckingham Court in Wakefield, at 12.40am yesterday (April 10) and found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The victim has now been named as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Burkinshaw from Wakefield.
Christopher Lodge, 37, of Buckingham Court, Wakefield, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (April 12).