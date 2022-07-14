Detectives at West Yorkshire Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Callum Pluteci (24) from Wakefield.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him by Wakefield Police and anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing crime number 13220382231.

Callum Pluteci is wanted by police.