Wakefield man wanted by police on recall to prison

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate a man wanted on recall to prison.

By Richard Beecham
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 7:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 7:27 pm

Detectives at West Yorkshire Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Callum Pluteci (24) from Wakefield.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him by Wakefield Police and anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing crime number 13220382231.

Callum Pluteci is wanted by police.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.