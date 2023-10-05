Wakefield: Police launch investigation after one in hospital and three arrested following affray in Agbrigg
Police in Wakefield are investigating after an incident of affray with a man in hospital with serious injuries.
Shortly before 10pm on Wednesday (October 4), police were called to reports of an injured male on Agbrigg Road, Wakefield. Additional reports were received that suggested there had been a fight in the street involving a number of people.
The injured man was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries, which are currently through to be potentially life threatening.
Officers have arrested three men in connection with the affray, whom all remain in police custody as of 2pm Thursday, October 5.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what took place, and a police cordon remains in place on the scene.
West Yorkshire Police is asking anyone with information or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage who has not yet spoken to police to contact Wakefield CID via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230552887.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.