Connor Gledhill, of Cross Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, was resisting arrest when he began hurling the offensive language during an incident in May.

A court heard that the 25-year-old's non compliance resulted in him being restrained by officers who were forced to use an incapacitant spray on him.

They had been attending a domestic incident, although this charge was later dropped by the prosecution.

Connor Gledhill, 25, of Cross Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, appeared before Leeds Crown Court on August 24, where he was given a community order with 60 rehabilitation activity requirement days having pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence. Photo: Simon Hulme/Jonathan Gawthorpe.

It was when Gledhill was under arrest that he used a racist slur which he repeated, before using it again whilst in custody. He later pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court on August 24, he was given a community order with 60 rehabilitation activity requirement days - but Judge Simon Batiste was clear that the sentence could have been worse.

He explained: "It would serve society better for him to address the causes of his offending, rather than locking him up today."

Addressing the defendant, Judge Batiste continued: "It is clear that you are someone who, for your age, lacks maturity. But you have got to understand that racially aggravated offences are always regarded as serious by the courts."

He added: "You could have been locked up today, but I am not going to do that because you have got a job and that is a good thing for you to have."