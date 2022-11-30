John Wayne Poxon, 57, of Coniston Crescent, Wakefield, was found guilty of 10 counts of indecent assault against a girl under 14. The offences date back to the 1990s and began when the girls were aged just four and six.

Poxon subjected the children to degrading and humiliating sexual assaults that left them terrified of him.

For one of the girls, the abuse carried on for nearly five years.

Poxon was found guilty by jury in October and sentenced at York Crown Court on Monday (November 28).

Detective Sergeant Matthew Brownridge of York CID, said: “Poxon robbed the children of their childhood and his abuse continues to impact on their adult lives to this day. He denied the offences during police interviews and subjected the victims to the further distress of having to relive the abuse he inflicted on them in front of a court. I am very pleased that the jury saw through him and saw him for what he is.

“The victims have been incredibly courageous in coming forward to report the abuse and in giving evidence to the court. I know how difficult that can be. I hope that the outcome gives them the opportunity to put Poxon’s sickening abuse behind them, knowing that he is now serving a lengthy prison sentence for what he did to them.

“I also hope that it encourages other victims to come forward who have suffered similar abuse, no matter when it happened. It is difficult to make that first step, but in doing so, not only could you stop an abuser, you may also protect others from abuse.

“You will be listened to and you will be offered support and advice from specialist agencies who can support you through the investigation and beyond.”

The 14-year sentence comprises 13 years' imprisonment plus an extension of one year.

Police urge any victims of abuse to contact them on 101 or, if you are in immediate danger, by calling 999.