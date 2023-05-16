Steven Wood, 43 of Linton Road, Wakefield was sentenced yesterday (Monday) following the conviction of two offences of rape both receiving eight years, to run concurrently.

The offending occurred in June 2021 and following an investigation by Wakefield District Safeguarding, Wood was arrested and subsequently charged in December 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on sentencing, Detective Constable Glen Sharphouse of the Wakefield Safeguarding Unit who lead the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Steven Wood at court and hope the victim can take a level of comfort and closure on the sentences imposed.

Steven Wood, 43 of Linton Road, Wakefield was sentenced yesterday (Monday) following the conviction of two offences of rape

“I would like to thank all the witnesses who attended court and gave evidence which ensured he received the sentence he deserved.