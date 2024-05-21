Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wakefield man has been disqualified from keeping animals for life after he pinned a dog to the ground and hit him twice on the head with a shovel.

Craig Price was seen dragging Moschino, a Bull Mastiff type dog, out of the house by the scruff of his neck before picking up a large metal-ended shovel and striking him twice on the head. He then stamped on the dog’s head with his knee as his pet lay on the floor.

People who witnessed the incident, which happened in the back garden of a house in Keswick Drive, Castleford on December 29, 2022, reported it to the RSPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses described seeing Craig Price 'whacking' Moschino on the head and 'stamping' on him

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Price, 33, was prosecuted by the charity and found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Moschino and a German Shepherd type dog called Snowy following a trial in February this year. He had previously denied two offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

At a sentencing hearing on April 29, Kirklees magistrates heard how an RSPCA officer, accompanied by police, had visited Price’s house to talk to him after witnesses had described seeing him raise the snow shovel above his head and “whack” Moschino with it and “stomp” on the animal’s head with his knee.

The court heard how Price was initially calm but his demeanour then instantly changed when the allegation was put to him.

In her written evidence the RSPCA officer said: “Mr Price instantly knew what I was talking about. He replied that he had taken the dog outside and shouted at him, but he denied that he had used any physical force. He said there was a shovel out there for picking up after the dogs - but again denied hitting them with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price then became verbally aggressive and started shouting and threatening the officers.

Craig Price was also found guilty of abusing a German Shephard called Snowy

The RSPCA officer added that when Price raised his voice “the demeanour of the two dogs in the property completely changed”. She also noticed that Moschino was limping.

She said: “When the shouting and commotion started he became immediately submissive, his ears pinned back and he sat down holding his paw in the air. He would look at Mr Price but anytime he went near Moschino or looked at him, the dog would look down and away.

“Snowy, who had previously been wandering around the kitchen, became very submissive too. Her ears went back, she backed right into the corner of the kitchen and sat pressed against the back door cowering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was pointed out to Price that Moschino was limping and that it was suspected this had been caused by the incident described by the witnesses. He denied this and said the dog had been lame for several days after falling down steps, but he had not sought any veterinary attention.

Price, now of Lower Warrengate in Wakefield, would not give his consent to have both dogs checked over by a vet, so they were seized by police and taken to be examined at an RSPCA hospital.

Moschino was found to be lame due to a soft tissue injury and was nervous and fearful when examined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vet who gave a written statement in the case said his opinion was that Price had inflicted physical abuse for a period “of at least several minutes, possibly longer”, and had failed to protect Moschino from injury, pain and suffering.

The court also heard evidence from a clinical animal behaviourist who said Price hadn’t provided the dogs with a safe and predictable environment in which they did not experience anxiety, fearfulness, panic, emotional and physical discomfort and helplessness.

She said: “This suffering could have reasonably been avoided or reduced had Moschino not been hit and the dogs not been put into fear by the behaviour that they were exposed to.

“It is clear that Moschino would have felt pain, fearfulness, helplessness and frustration, due to the positive punishment (shouting) and poor handling. He showed no retaliation, and at no point did his behaviour provoke the male to continue the abuse; there was no reason to cause the animal suffering, or for the suffering to continue for as long as it did as described.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price, who has lodged an appeal against his conviction, was also given 20 RAR days and told to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and pay £366 in costs and a victim surcharge of £114.