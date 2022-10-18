Dana Omar, aged 46, was given a nine-and-a-half year prison sentence at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (October 17) for the sexual abuse of a child between the ages of eight and 12 years old. He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing on July 15 to four counts of sexual assault of a child, causing and inciting sexual activity with a child and attempted rape of a child.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the offences committed by Mr Omar, of Plumpton Road in Wakefield, occurred between 2018 and 2022.

Detective Constable Will Denton, of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her immense bravery in reporting this abuse. There can be no doubt that this courage and strength has ensured that Omar is no longer able to continue his offending against innocent and vulnerable children within the Wakefield District.

Dana Omar, 46, has been given a nine-and-a-half year sentence. Image: West Yorkshire Police

“The sentence handed to Omar reflects the severity and sustained nature of his offending against this vulnerable child. Omar is a dangerous, predatory man and this sentence is welcomed by West Yorkshire Police.

“We have specially trained officers who work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and support survivors of abuse. I would urge anyone with concerns for a child, to come forward and contact either West Yorkshire Police or Wakefield Children’s Social Care immediately.”