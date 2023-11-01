Wakefield: Man appears in Leeds Magistrates Court charged with two bank robberies
A man appeared in Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two bank robberies in West Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police have changed a man with two bank robberies as detectives investigate the incidents.
Michael Hayden Jones, 27, have been charged in relation to the two incidents at the the Halifax branch in Ossett on Monday, October 30, and the Yorkshire Building Society in Wakefield on October 26.
Hayden Jones, of no fixed address, appeared in Leeds Magistrates Court today, Wednesday, November 1, where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance, set to take place on November 29.