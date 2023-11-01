Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wakefield: Man appears in Leeds court charged with assaults and sexual touching offences

A man has appeared in Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with multiple offences.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT
Marcin Kocot, aged 48, of Esther Grove in Wakefield, has been charged in relation to two incidents on sexual touching, which were reported to West Yorkshire Police on Monday, October 30.

He has also been charged with assault offences in relation to incidents that took place in The Ridings and Almshouse Lane on the same date.

Kocot appeared in Leeds Magistrates Court today, Wednesday November 1, where he was remanded into custody.

Related topics:WakefieldLeedsWest Yorkshire Police