Wakefield: Man appears in Leeds court charged with assaults and sexual touching offences
A man has appeared in Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with multiple offences.
Marcin Kocot, aged 48, of Esther Grove in Wakefield, has been charged in relation to two incidents on sexual touching, which were reported to West Yorkshire Police on Monday, October 30.
He has also been charged with assault offences in relation to incidents that took place in The Ridings and Almshouse Lane on the same date.
Kocot appeared in Leeds Magistrates Court today, Wednesday November 1, where he was remanded into custody.