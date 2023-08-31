Wakefield: Large amount of drugs and money seized following information from residents
West Yorkshire Police have seized a significant quantity of drugs and money and made a number of arrests following information from residents.
Officers have seized an estimated £500,000 of drugs and a large amount on cash after acting on information from nearby residents to search a number of properties in the College Grove area in Wakefield.
Six men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of offences including possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, money laundering and allowing a property to be used for the supply of Class A drugs.
The properties, located on Pinderfields Road and Duke of York Street, were searched by officers on August 30 and 31.
Inspector Paul Fraser, of Wakefield Central NPT, said: “This work demonstrates our drive to make the communities of Wakefield safer.
“These substantial seizures would not have been possible without the collaboration of our most important partners – the residents of Wakefield.
"Operation Meritend has been led by ward managers PC David Pickering and PCSO Julie Bond whose close bonds with the community have resulted in this actionable intelligence from concerned residents.
"It is by working together with the communities we serve that we can make such an impact.
“We know there is more work to do, and we will continue to be incessant with our approach.
“I would urge anyone who has any information about drug production or supply in their area to please report it, so that it can be acted on like we have done in this case.”
Anyone with information about drug offences or concerns about suspicious activity at a premises in their community can report it to the West Yorkshire Police by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101.