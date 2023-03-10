Rexhed Jemini was found sitting on a sofa when police burst into the property on Parkinson Close on the Eastmoor estate on February 15. Armed with a search warrant they found 86 cannabis plants in various stages of growth across two rooms and the loft.

They also found transformers and lights consistent with a professional set up, prosecutor Ben Whittingham told Leeds Crown Court.

Held on remand at HMP Birmingham, 36-year-old Jemini admitted production of cannabis.

Jemini was tending to the cannabis operation at Parkinson Close in Wakefield.

Mitigating on his behalf, Benjamin Bell said Jemini had come to the UK of his own accord but paid a gang to smuggle him illegally into the country. He said after being released from detention, he was offered the chance to tend to the cannabis grow for three months, and was two months into his stint when the police raided.

He was given money to buy food from the shops just once a fortnight and was told he would be paid £1,500 at the end of the three months. He said after the three months he wanted get a job at a carwash or in a butcher’s shop.

