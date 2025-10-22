Wakefield given more powers to clamp down on organised car meets

Senior councillors have approved plans to introduce tougher powers to tackle car cruising across the Wakefield district.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members agreed to a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour linked to motor vehicles, including organised car meetings.

The order gives police and the council more powers to clamp down on those driving, spectating or organising such events.

Officers will also have powers to issue £100 fixed penalty notices to anyone believed to have committed an offence.

Daniel Wilton, cabinet member members for communities, told a meeting on Tuesday: “Quite simply, our communities have been disrupted too often by these organised car cruises.

“These events are not just dangerous, but they deeply affect the safety and quality of life for those who live and work in those areas.

“This new order will give us and the police much stronger powers to tackle car cruising and the anti-social use of motor vehicles across the district.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their local community and this is another step forward in that.”

The move comes after police said an increasing number of nuisance behaviour incidents by drivers at gatherings had put a strain on resources.

On one occasion in Pontefract, officers were “overran with a mob mentality” when “boy racers” attacked a police vehicle, a report said.

Council leader Denise Jeffery, who represents Castleford and Glasshoughton, said: “I think we are all struggling, in the areas that we represent, with car cruising.

“At my surgery last week I had a number of residents from a particular area in Glasshoughton who hadn’t slept for weeks because of the activities on the road outside.

“I really think this is good. I just hope it will be enforced. We need to work with partners on this.”

Deputy council leader Jack Hemingway said: “I think it is about public safety as much as anything.

“I’m really pleased to see that motorcycles and quad bikes are included in this as well.

“It’s a real step forward and hopefully it will keep our communities safer and happier.”

More than 75% of residents who responded to a public consultation supported the implementation of the order.

West Yorkshire Police also backed the move, which is to be introduced for a three-year period from December 1.