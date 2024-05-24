Wakefield ex sent 'evil' messages to woman after ignoring restraining order

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A determined ex sent a woman a series of “insidious and evil” messages after ignoring a restraining order put in place to keep him away.

Robbie Beckett admitted eight counts of breaching the order during a Leeds Crown Court hearing this week.

The five-year order had been imposed in December 2022 after he was taken to court over his behaviour towards the woman. He was also given a 12-week jail sentence.

But in January last year he began making contact with her again and telling her that he loved her and wanted her back. But over the year his messages took a sinister turn, making sexual references and intimidation towards the woman and her new partner.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, it was heard that he had been on remand for 10 weeks.

Mitigating on Beckett’s behalf, Lily Wildman said even if he were to receive a custodial sentence, it was unlikely he would remain behind bars for much longer given the time already spent on remand. She said Beckett, of Woodhouse Road, Wakefield, had also been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told him: “You have not behaved like a mature adult. You sent insidious and evil messages.

“Your behaviour deserves a prison sentence. You were on licence and in drink. You can’t leave her alone.”