A drug addict who would persistently pursue his mother for money has finally been locked up, after he previously escaped with a suspended sentence.

Stephen Hobson would frequently guilt trip his mother, demanding she hand over money and even told her that if she didn’t, drug dealers would come and torch her home in Knottingley.

Hobson was given a 21-month suspended sentence in May for harassing the downtrodden woman, along with a restraining order. But in September he reverted to begging her for cash, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Lydia Carroll said on September 7, his mother noticed him outside of her home, before he came to the window and shouted at her: “All I want is £10.”

She refused and he then asked for food, which she refused, before he left.

Hobson (pictured) constantly pestered and threatened his mother for money. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Two days later, as she was leaving her home early in the morning along with her daughter, Hobson began following them to a nearby bus stop, where he asked for £100, then £60 and then £40.

He asked his mother to withdraw cash for him or he would be going to jail. He attempted to gaslight her by shouting: “I’m your son.”

He also said: “Dad would be ashamed of you.”

Hobson demanded his sister hand over her phone to prevent her calling the police. He was later arrested.

The 46-year-old appeared in court via video link from HMP Lincoln where he was being held on remand. He admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order.

The court heard that Hobson had also been convicted of handling stolen goods.

Ms Carroll said his mother was “sick of the defendant”, and “had enough of his constant harassment and demands for money”.

Mitigating, James Harding said Hobson, of no fixed address, did not seek to justify nor minimise his actions.

He said: “In his own words, his mother is doing exactly the right thing in contacting the police.”

He said that Hobson was now clean from drugs in prison.

Judge Simon Batiste told Hobson: “You have been coming to your mother in order to tap her up for money. You achieve it by trying to persuade her or threaten her.

“You have been to her house, have followed her and on occasion, you have got in her face. These are serious matters.”

He jailed Hobson for three months for the breaches, and activated the full 21-month jail suspended sentence from May, making a total of 24 months’ jail.