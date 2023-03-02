Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield in which a cyclist suffered serious injuries. Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened on Park Lodge Lane at the junction with Brunswick Street at around 6.35pm.

The cyclist suffered serious head injuries as a result of the crash with a black Fiat Panda.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with video footage of the incident or circumstances leading up to it, has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit at Carr Gate, Wakefield, by calling 101, or going online quoting reference 13230120397.