Wakefield city centre: Pictures of five men police are hunting after attack leaves victim with head injuries
Police investigating an assault in Wakefield in which a man suffered head injuries have released images of five males they would like to identify.
The incident occurred in the Lower York Street/Richard Street area of Wakefield on Sunday, February 26.
Do you recognise any of these males by their clothing?
If you can assist this investigation then please contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230113440.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.