Castleford: Violent machete attack in Wakefield leaves man injured and vehicle damaged
It was reported shortly before 4pm yesterday (May 30) and resulted in a man suffering injuries to his arm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim left the scene before police arrival. He was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.”
Four other men have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody. They are aged between 22 and 25. Enquiries remain ongoing.