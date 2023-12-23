Wakefield car criminal teenager locked up for Christmas after judge told him: 'I keep my promises'
Kyle Mountain will serve two weeks behind bars after he was caught driving a stolen VW Golf at more than double the speed limit in Wakefield. A police stinger even failed to stop him as he continued on deflated tyres.
He was originally handed a suspended sentence in June, but the 19-year-old was returned to court this week where he admitted breaching the order.
Judge Ray Singh told him: “The last time we met I told you that if you keep every appointment, I promised I would not lock you up.
"I said that if you missed one I would lock you up. I keep my promises. You have not complied with the terms of your order, so I have no choice.”
Mountain, of Sunroyd Avenue, Horbury, was jailed for 28 days. He will serve half in custody, meaning he will not be released until early January.
Mountain was just 16 when he got behind the wheel of the powerful turbo diesel car that was doing double the 30mph speed limit.
The car had been taken from outside a property in Ossett on the night of June 28, 2021, and was spotted by officers heading along Brandy Carr Road near Wrenthorpe at 2.20am the next morning. They chased it before deploying the stinger.
But the deflated tyres did not stop the car. Eventually, officers were able to bring the pursuit to a “tactical stop” and Mountain was quickly detained. He admitted dangerous driving.