A driver who “nodded off” at the wheel smashed into a broken-down van and trailer on the A1(M) hard shoulder near Wetherby, seriously injuring an 11-year-old boy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Paul Bewick had been travelling from Devon up to the north east when he fell asleep behind the wheel of the silver VW Golf, which then ploughed into the back of the trailer near J45.

It happened in the early hours of September 3 last year, and the road was closed for most of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45-year-old former lorry driver had been driving for between seven and eight hours prior to the crash, had stopped for breaks twice and was planning to stop at Wetherby, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Bewick crashed into the broken-down van and trailer parked on the hard shoulder close to J45 on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M). (pics by Google Maps / National World)

Meanwhile, the van had broken down and the driver went to sleep when he was awoken by the huge bang as the Golf smashed into his trailer. Bewick later told police that he “must have nodded off” and shouldered the blame from the outset.

Experts ascertained that he had been travelling at around 70mph at the moment of impact.

Two people in the Golf, the 11-year-old boy and another 33-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital. The youngster suffered an injury to his aorta, the main heart artery, and other internal injuries to his bowel. He received emergency surgery the same day and the court heard he may require life-long treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man suffered a fractured collar bone and pelvis among other injuries. A third Golf passenger, a woman, received minor cuts and bruises.

Bewick, of Adelphi Lane, Paignton, Devon, admitted two counts of causing serious injury through dangerous driving. Mitigating, Katherine Robinson said Bewick had wanted to plead guilty from the start.

She said: “It was not a case of him just driving and driving, he was taking breaks every two hours and was planning to stop a Wetherby when this tragic accident happened. He has said from the start he wants to take his punishment. It’s heart-breaking for everybody involved.”

She said Bewick is “well regarded member of his community”, and works as a cricket coach to youngsters. She said he has since stopped working as a lorry driver and now is a support worker for those with special needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Simon Batiste said he would not lock Bewick up, and told him: “You are 45, you have no previous convictions and it’s clear from what I have read about you, you have lived a blameless life.

"It’s a tragedy to see somebody in court in these circumstances. Equally, it’s a tragedy to see the impact your driving has had on others. As a HGV driver, you are well aware of the impact of getting enough sleep to drive safely and carefully. On this occasion you had not had enough rest or sleep.

"You clearly fell asleep at the wheel. To put it in blunt terms, you ploughed into the back of a trailer. It’s clear you are hugely remorseful and you will have to live with the consequences for the rest of your life which I accept is some punishment.”