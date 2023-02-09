Volatile Leeds thug hit girlfriend with an iron, bit her face and hoped she died a 'painful death'
A thug with a history of violence attacked his girlfriend with an iron and bit her face before wishing she died a “painful death”.
Liam Bell also punched the woman and attacked police officers when she finally called 999 on him.
The 33-year-old was in the relationship with her for several years but over a period of a month last year, launched a series of brutal attacks on her culminating in him threatening to kill her.
Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Gareth Henderson-Moore said the couple had been at her flat on Chapeltown Road in Chapeltown on April 20 but his mood soured when she told him she was going out with friends. During the argument he spat in her face then bit her cheek.
The next morning, Bell started filming the woman on his phone, but became angry when she told him to stop. Another argument broke out and Bell picked up the iron and struck her to the leg, before swinging it at her head and missing.
He then began whipping her with a phone charger cable before throwing the ironing board at her.
Finally, a month later, he punched her in the face three times after she tried to break up a fight between Bell and another man. He told her was going to “take her out” and hoped she “suffers a horrible and painful death”.
After she called the police, Bell refused to comply, kicking out at one officer and striking them in the leg, and spitting in the face of another while he was being put in a police cell.
Bell, of no fixed address, has 47 convictions for 69 offences, including nine for violence. He admitted three counts of assault, two of assaulting emergency workers, making a threat to kill and criminal damage.
Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Bell had already spent over 200 days on remand and that he “could be worked with” if he was released and put on an accredited rehabilitation programme.
He added: “This is a man who has no prevailing issues with alcohol or drugs, his biggest concern is accommodation.”
But the judge, the Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC said jail was appropriate because Bell had breached court orders in the past. He jailed him for 33 months and handed him a restraining order.