Vodka-bingeing Leeds boyfriend punched partner for 'fancying police officer'
The officer had been to Scott Hunt’s flat on Third Avenue in Armley the night before, Leeds Crown Court.
The 36-year-old has a history of domestic violence, the court heard. He admitted a charge of ABH on the woman and was handed a jail sentence.
Hunt appeared in court over the video link from HMP Leeds and was tearful during his sentencing hearing this week.
Prosecutor Tom Jackson said that Hunt had phoned in sick for work at 6am on October 18 last year and began drinking vodka.
Drunkenly, he and his partner began arguing after he accused the dog of making a mess.
He then dragged her from the bedroom into the living room after accusing her of wanting to sleep with the officer.
Hunt then punched her to the face causing a deep cut to her lip. She later called the police from the bathroom.
They arrived and arrested Hunt, but he was abusive and kicked out in the back of the police van.
He also told them: “When I get out I will go back and stab her in the neck.”
He also claimed the woman often made false allegations and had attacked him.
He was initially charged with two assaults, strangulation and ABH, but only the ABH was pursued.
He has convictions for attacks on previous girlfriends between 2012 and 2016.
Mitigating, Sean Smith said it was Hunt’s first stint behind bars and that it was a “sobering time” that had “taught him a big lesson”.
He said Hunt was going to lose his home of 11 years, but said he was working to “become clean” and attending therapy sessions.
The judge, Recorder Anthony Dunne, jailed him for 17 months.