Visitors banned from Headingley party house by court order after revellers "caused nuisance" during huge gathering

People have been banned from visiting a party house in Headingley by a court order after revellers caused chaos on the streets during a huge gathering.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 4:38 pm

Read More

Read More
Leeds football club Saxton FC backs campaign to get star goalkeeper £13,000 bion...

Leeds Council's anti-social behaviour team said the court order had been made following a "serious incident" recently which "spilled out onto the street" at Brudenell Mount.

A "large number of revellers" caused "significant nuisance" to residents and the community, the team said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

People have been banned from visiting a party house in Headingley by a court order after revellers caused chaos on the streets during a huge gathering. pic: Google

Visitors will now be prevented from going to the property for six weeks until the tenants move out.

Anyone who breaches the order will commit a criminal offence, the team said.

The tean's tweet reads: "After a recent serious incident of #ASB where a large #houseparty on Brudenell Mount #LS6 spilled out onto the street with a large number of revellers causing #significant #nuisance to #residents & the #community we've been granted a #closure order at court.

"This prevents visitors to the property for a further 6 weeks until the tenants move out. Anyone who breaches the order commits a #criminal #offence. #Safer #stronger #communities #LEEDS"

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.