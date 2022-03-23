Visitors banned from Headingley party house by court order after revellers "caused nuisance" during huge gathering
People have been banned from visiting a party house in Headingley by a court order after revellers caused chaos on the streets during a huge gathering.
Leeds Council's anti-social behaviour team said the court order had been made following a "serious incident" recently which "spilled out onto the street" at Brudenell Mount.
A "large number of revellers" caused "significant nuisance" to residents and the community, the team said.
Visitors will now be prevented from going to the property for six weeks until the tenants move out.
Anyone who breaches the order will commit a criminal offence, the team said.
