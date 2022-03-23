Leeds Council's anti-social behaviour team said the court order had been made following a "serious incident" recently which "spilled out onto the street" at Brudenell Mount.

A "large number of revellers" caused "significant nuisance" to residents and the community, the team said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People have been banned from visiting a party house in Headingley by a court order after revellers caused chaos on the streets during a huge gathering. pic: Google

Visitors will now be prevented from going to the property for six weeks until the tenants move out.

Anyone who breaches the order will commit a criminal offence, the team said.

The tean's tweet reads: "After a recent serious incident of #ASB where a large #houseparty on Brudenell Mount #LS6 spilled out onto the street with a large number of revellers causing #significant #nuisance to #residents & the #community we've been granted a #closure order at court.

"This prevents visitors to the property for a further 6 weeks until the tenants move out. Anyone who breaches the order commits a #criminal #offence. #Safer #stronger #communities #LEEDS"