Tazmin Halkyard also smashed up a room at a Premier Inn, causing £2,000 worth of damage, and threatened to smash a bottle over the head of a Tesco store manager when she was caught shoplifting.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to seven counts of assault on emergency workers, assaulting, criminal damage, resisting arrest and theft from a shop.

Leeds Crown Court heard police were called to Robin Hood Street, Castleford, in the early hours of April 1 this year following a disturbance involving Halkyard and her boyfriend,

Leeds Crown Court

after she apparently smashed a bottle over his head.

David Ward, prosecuting, said it took five officers to restrain her when she began to struggle.

She began kicking out and tried to bite officers before spitting at them.

Pepper spray was used, but had little effect, and a spit hood was put on her.

The defendant managed to kick two officers and bit another when being placed into a van.

At the police station she kicked, spat and bit other officers.

On May 15 she was caught trying to steal a bottle of Budweiser worth £2.20 from Tesco on Fryston Road, Castleford.

She then made a run for the door but was grabbed by the shop manager.

Halkyard made off after threatening to smash the bottle on her head.

Five days later, complaints from guests were made about noise coming from Halkyard's room at the Premier Inn, Castleford, including screaming, crying and banging.

She was arrested after she tried to leave the hotel.

The curtains had been ripped down in her room, the windows broken, holes punched into the walls and all of the lights and electrical fittings had been destroyed.

She pulled the hair of one officer and bit another when she was being taken to her cell at a police station.

When she refused to leave her cell for an interview, two officers went in to speak with her and she bit one and punched the other.

The court was told that she has previous convictions for assaulting an officer and being drunk and disorderly.

Lauren Hebditch, mitigating, said Halkyard had drug and alcohol issues and suffered from mental health problems.

Ms Hebditch said Halkyard had been placed in the Premier Inn after losing her accommodation.

She committed the offences when she had stopped taking her medication, was drinking heavily and taking drugs to 'self medicate'.

Ms Hebditch said: "She feels extremely remorseful and does not even recognise herself when under the influence of substances.

"She wants to turn her life around. She wants to have a positive future."

Halkyard appeared in court via a link from HMP New Hall, where she has been in custody for more than two months

Judge Simon Baptiste told her that she "richly deserved" to go to prison, but said he would "throw her a lifeline".

He said: "You have spent roughly two-and-a-half months in custody.

"I'm going to give you a chance, but one chance only.

"If you throw it away, I will lock you up. It won't be an excuse that you were drunk or high at the time, or have mental health issues."

Halkyard was given a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years.