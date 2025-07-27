A thug lashed out at police after he had been arrested, kicking one in the face before putting another in a chokehold.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Turner made threats before attacking three officers at Elland Road Police Station.

The 24-year-old was detained on May 20 after an alleged assault and taken to the station, but became agitated, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was telling officers he would harm himself and anyone who came near him, saying he would “knock them out” and telling one he would “fold them in half”, prosecutor Abigail Langford said.

Turner lashed out at three officers at Elland Road Police Station. | Google Maps / WYP

The father-of-four then kicked one officer in the leg, managed to kick another in the face and then put a third in the chokehold, wrapping his legs around the officer’s neck.

Turner, of Laith Garth, Lawnswood, admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He has two convictions for eight offences, including previous for attacking emergency workers.

Mitigating, Thomas Doyle said: “He has apologised to the officers, he is still young and there is a degree of immaturity.

“He should be given one last chance in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a complex case and he has significant needs. Jail could squander any chance of rehabilitation that remains.”

The judge, Recorder Richard Stubbs said: “It’s clear to me your mental health ebbed and waned. You threatened to knock officers out and snap them in half.

“Officers intervened to restrain you and you assaulted them in the process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He recognised that Turner had difficulties with ADHD , dyslexia and struggled to read or write, agreeing that the “focus should be on rehabilitation”.

He gave him six weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days with probation.