Violent Leeds jewellery robber refuses to leave prison cell for hearing over diamond rings and Rolex watches

The ringleader of a violent gang who robbed over £100,000 worth of jewellery in a gunpoint raid has refused to leave his prison cell for a court hearing over his ill-gotten gains.

Daniel Inamder and three other men targeted a wealthy couple in their home in a Leeds village.

The man was pistol whipped in the face and suffered a cut that needed 35 stitches after three robbers burst into the bedroom.

Inamder is serving a 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery over the incident in July 2017.

The 36-year-old was due to appear before Leeds Crown Court today for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

The case had to be adjourned as Inamder refused to leave his cell at HMP Manchester to attend the hearing via a video link.

The silver BMW can be seen in the background if this photo taken in the Flying Pizza restaurant.

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed told the court that Inamder had benefited to the value of £160,800 from the offence.

Mr Ahmed said it was the prosecution's case that Inamder had £159,180 worth of assets available for seizure.

The court heard Inamder disputed that figure and claimed to only have £2,620 available.

The prosecutor said a further hearing would need to take place over the disputed amount.

Inamder was caught on camera in BMW as he followed victims in their Ferrari.

Judge Neil Clark adjourned the hearing until October 7 to give Inamder the opportunity to attend.

The judge said the hearing would take place without him if he refused to appear again.

Inamder and two members of the robbery gang were handed jail sentences totalling more than 30 years last November.

The court heard the victims continue to suffer psychologically following their ordeal.

One of the robbers, who was armed with the gun and hit the man in the face, has not yet been traced.

One raider ripped a gold necklace from around the woman’s neck and took her diamond engagement ring valued at £92,000.

They also stole a pair of diamond earrings, a second diamond ring and two Rolex watches.

Prosecutor Michael Smith said: “They were subjected to a terrifying ordeal.

“They were in their bedroom, they were asleep when they were awoken. The men shouted ‘police, police.’”

Mr Smith said two members of the gang had been sat in a silver BMW convertible on the street outside the Flying Pizza in Roundhay as the couple enjoyed a meal at the restaurant on the night before the robbery.

The couple had taken a family photograph in the restaurant and were unaware the BMW had been captured through the window in the photograph.

Daniel Inamder and Isaac Duncan were in the BMW and were waiting to follow when the couple drove home in their Ferrari.

Mr Smith said: “They were watched by Inamder and Duncan.”

The following night, three men were captured on CCTV breaking in to the couple’s home through a patio door.

The men targeted the couple for their jewellery and one of the robbers asked the woman during the raid “where’s your big diamond?”

The court heard Inamder, 35, planned the raid and had contacts to sell on the jewellery, none of which was recovered.

Inamder, of Holt Park Drive, Adel, admitted conspiracy to rob and was jailed for 12 years.

Duncan – one of the robbers who broke into the house through a patio door with the gunman while the couple were in bed – admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

The 20-year-old, of Broad Lane, Bramley, was jailed for 10 years and five months.

Getaway driver Ali Agha, 27, denied robbery but was convicted after a trial.

Agha, of Old Oak Drive, West Park. Leeds, was jailed for 10 years.

The court heard the police had evidence of mobile phone calls between the men and cell site analysis which placed Duncan and Agha’s phones in the north Leeds village on the night of the robbery.

Jailing the trio, Judge Christopher Batty said: “This was sophisticated, professional offending; targeting high value property, and involved significant planning and recruitment of a number of people."

Detective Inspector Al Burns, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “Those convicted deliberately targeted the victims in a planned and organised offence fuelled purely out of greed for high-value jewellery."