Sebastian Matande and Munashe Munyurwa were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for an offence of unlawful wounding, in addition to their involvement in a major drug supply conspiracy.The court heard the pair targeted the boy on June 11, 2018.

The background to the incident was drug gang rivalry in Chapeltown and Harehills.

The youth was cycling along Harehills Lane when Matande and Munyurwa got out of a car which was being driven by Leeham Stewart.

They pulled him off the bike before Munyurwa punched him to the head.

A witness described how he was kicked to the head and body as Matande took out a machete.

Munyurwa told Matande to stab him.

Matande then struck him on the legs and buttocks with the weapon.

Sebastian Matande was jailed for 15 years and six months at Leeds Crown Court.

The witness later told police how he was ‘sticking it in him repeatedly' and the attack went on for about three minutes

The teenager suffered serious wounds to his buttocks and to his right ear.

Police officers searched Matande's home on Holborn Towers two days later and found crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.

Fingerprints of both defendants were on the drugs packaging.

Munashe Munyurwa was jailed for 12 years.

There was also evidence that Matande had been involved in county lines drug dealing in relation to him being arrested at a railway station in Manchester on April 27 this year

He was in possession of 23 wraps of heroin and 58 wraps of cocaine, plus over £400 in cash.

Matande was with a 16 year old boy who had 109 wraps which were a mixture of heroin and cocaine.

The court heard Matande and Munyurwa set up a company together, called Self Riches Ltd, in January 2017.

Both defendants were listed as directors and the registered office was Matande's flat and Holborn Towers.

The company was dissolved in June 2018.

Judge Robin Mairs said there was no evidence that the business had been used for illegal activity such as money laundering, but it was an indication of the close links between the two men.

Matande's barrister, Glenn Parsons, said his client was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mr Parsons said Matande's father was killed during fighting in the war-torn country and he then moved to the UK with his mother and siblings.

The barrister said: "That has certainly affected him. He has chosen a lifestyle that has taken him out on the street. He has been a user of drugs."

Ilyas Patel, for Munyurwa, said the defendant's father is a doctor and his mother a nurse.

He said: "They are shocked, ashamed and beside themselves at the dreadful mess their son has got himself into."

Mr Patel said Munyurwa obtained ten GCSEs and three A-levels but dropped out of a Huddersfield University economics and finance degree in 2017 after suffering from depression.