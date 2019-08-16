Violent Leeds dad headbutted his partner for not making the tea and buying him beer during 'spree of violence'

Have your say

A man headbutted his partner for not making his tea and buying him beer during a 'spree of violence' at the woman's home in Leeds.

Nathan Gallagher also punched the woman in the face and smashed up her home as their two children were upstairs crying in fear.

Nathan Gallagher was jailed for two and a half years for 'spree of violence' against his partner

Police were called to the house in Seacroft and Gallagher spat in the face of one officer and tried to bite another.

Gallagher was locked up for two and a half years after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

Leeds Crown Court heard Gallagher was drunk when he turned up at the woman's home on July 25 this year.

Earlier in the day they had been on a family day out.

Glann Parsons, prosecuting, said Gallagher was angry and accused the woman of leaving him to walk home alone.

He was carrying a bottle of vodka and four cans of lager when he went into the house and began throwing things around the living room.

He knocked over a vase and a chair, smeared mud on the walls and threw beer cans around.

Gallagher went into the kitchen and smashed the glass door of the oven.

He then went upstairs and kicked out a spindle on the banister.

Mr Parsons said Gallagher continued to be abusive towards the woman and called her fat and ugly.

He punched her three times to the face when she tried to push him out of the house.

Police were called but Gallagher had left by the time officers arrived.

The officers took details from the women and left.

Gallagher returned as the victim was tidying up.

He headbutted her and said: "Haven't you made tea? I thought you were going to go to Tesco to get some beer."

The police officers returned and Gallagher became aggressive.

He spat at one officer and tried to bite the thumb of the other officer as he was being detained.

Gallagher, 31, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating, one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker, one count of common assault of an emergency worker and one count of breaching a restraining order.

He has 27 previous convictions for 47 offences, including battery, being drunk and disorderly, burglary, production of cannabis and anti-social behaviour.

Shila Whitehead, mitigating, said Gallagher had abused alcohol from an early age and suffers from anxiety and depression.

She said: "He accepts that his behaviour was appalling.

"He accepts that he was drunk at the time and that is not a defence.

Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: "It was a repeated assault against her in her home and children were present.

"It was a spree of violence."