Christopher Alanazy, who has lengthy record for “serious violence”, admitted to police he was struggling to cope with civilian life. Leeds Crown Court was told he had been in a relationship with the woman for that past seven years, five of which he was incarcerated.

She later told police he often became aggressive, especially when he had been taking cocaine or heroin, and had contacted his probation officer with her concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 19 last year the woman went to his home on Brompton Mount in Beeston. After letting her in, he became aggressive and told her to buy him cigarettes, before demanding to see her phone and accused her of cheating on him.

Alanazy was described by the judge as a "violent bully".

Alanazy grabbed the knife and demanded she withdraw money from her account. She did and returned, but he told her it was not enough. He threatened to break her jaw, to kill her and chop her up.

The pair then got a taxi where he continued to be aggressive. When it got to Leeds city centre, he got out and began walking away, the taxi drove off with the woman still inside and they called the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, 41-year-old Alanazy spent much of the hearing shaking his head, becoming agitated and could be heard disagreeing with the Crown’s case, saying “no, not at all”, until the microphone from the prison was muted.

He had already admitted a charge of making threats to kill, while a charge of blackmail will remain on file.

Mitigating, Andrew Petterson said his behaviour was “out of character”, to which the judge – Recorder Sam Green KC – interrupted and pointed out that Alanazy had committed domestic violence crimes in the past.

Recorder Green told Alanazy: “You have a terrible criminal record. You are a violent bully and it made the threats to kill seem all the more real. It’s made worse because it’s someone you were in a relationship with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad