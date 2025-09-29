A thug who is “unable to control himself when drunk” was jailed after a double assault on his girlfriend, the first he committed after she caught him messaging another female.

Dilwar Hussain twice attacked the woman and was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after it was heard has has a history of attacking partners.

The 25-year-old admitted ABH and common assault.

The court heard that the pair had been in relationship for around three months, but arguments would escalate the more he drank.

On May 27, they were watching television when she noticed him messaging another woman. It was not the first time she had witnessed him, prosecutor Harry Crowson said.

They began to argue and he took her keys and phone from her. She went outside for fresh air, but he followed her outside and began shouting and swearing at her.

He grabbed her, ripping her hoodie, then punched her twice to the head, before kicking her to the legs.

Days later she was at a family gathering to which Hussain had been invited. He began drinking and his “behaviour started to change”, Mr Crowson said.

She said he became “more and more vocal” and asked him to leave. A taxi eventually arrived and he got in, but then got out again and began to attack the woman, punching and kicking her.

Hussain, of Kingswear Parade, Whitkirk, was arrested but gave a no-comment interview.

He has nine previous convictions for 17 offences, including violence against partners.

Mitigating, Robert Stevenson said Hussain was “not without talent” adding: “He is a respectful person but when he gets in drink and loses his temper. His partner bears the brunt of it.

“There are signs that he is realising that this is not the way to carry on.”

He said the complainant is now pregnant, had since retracted her statement and had been writing to him.

He said that Hussain could have “waited it out” in light of the the victim’s retraction, but wanted to plead guilty early on.

Judge Andrew Stubbs told Hussain: “It’s going to be another prison sentence I’m afraid.

“Essentially you keep beating up your partners. It is important you take a hold of yourself and take control of your drinking.”

He jailed him for 20 months.