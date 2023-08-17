A violent prisoner threw “prison napalm” – boiling water filled with sugar – at a guard in HMP Leeds, later claiming it was a case of mistaken identity

Adrian Blackburn, who has a lengthy record for violence, threw the deadly liquid through the gap in his cell door, landing on the guard’s arms and hand, leaving him in immediate “excruciating pain”, Leeds Crown Court was told.

It happened on December 1 last year, just weeks after Blackburn had been sentenced to 20 months for stamping on his ex girlfriend’s head in public.

Prosecutor Robert Galley told the court that the 38-year-old had also attacked a fellow inmate while he was being held on remand at the Armley jail for that offence. He admitted two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) and appeared in court this via video link from HMP Liverpool, where he is now being held.

Blackburn was given a new 22-month jail sentence for the attacks. (pic by WYP / National World)

The court heard that sugar mixed boiling water is often used as a weapon by prisoners because it sticks to the skin and intensifies burns to cause maximum injury. It is often nicknamed “prison napalm”.

Luckily, the injuries were not as serious as feared for the officer, who was able to run the affected areas under the cold tap immediately afterwards. He was taken to St James’ Hospital as a precaution.

The court heard that Blackburn, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, has 48 previous convictions for 78 offences, including 13 for battery.

Mitigating on his behalf, Andrew Stranex said that Blackburn was being bullied in prison at the time, which he said he reported but it continued regardless. He also said that the boiling sugar water he threw over the prison guard was not meant for him, but that he got “caught up” in the conflict. Blackburn thought it was somebody else stood at his cell entrance.

Mr Stranex said Blackburn was now drug-free and was using his time wisely in custody, enrolling in educational courses.

Judge Christopher Batty told him: “It was a deliberate decision to arm yourself with a dangerous weapon to inflict injuries. You have an appalling records for violence. Those who commit such offences can’t do so without significant consequences. It was intended to cause significant injuries.”