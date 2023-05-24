Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Violent couple attacked pensioner on Leeds street over cash dispute

A couple with a history of violence attacked a pensioner in the street before stealing his wallet over a disagreement involving a mutual friend.
By Nick Frame
Published 24th May 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

Dale Kedge and Chloe Walker, who both have lengthy criminal records, set about the 73-year-old on Oak Tree Crescent in Gipton, slapping and punching him before dragging him over a parked car.

Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Heather Gilmore said the victim had fallen out with a friend claiming she had “taken advantage of him”. He had hoped that a romantic relationship was blossoming but when he was told otherwise, he went to confront the woman, asking for the money back he had lent her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kedge and Walker had been staying with the woman, and when the man knocked on the door, Kedge came to the window and told him to go away and threatened him.

Kedge and Walker were jailed for the attack on the pensioner.Kedge and Walker were jailed for the attack on the pensioner.
Kedge and Walker were jailed for the attack on the pensioner.

The man eventually left five hours later, but the next day on March 4, they saw him again in the street. Kedge walked up to him and began making more threats before Walker slapped him to the back of the head. Kedge then threw him over the car as they punched him.

Walker took his wallet but a third person with the couple gave it back to the victim. Kedge then threatened a passer-by after the victim asked them to use their phone to call police. The pensioner suffered bruising to his face, nose, lip and eye.

Kedge and Walker, both of no fixed address, were initially charged with robbery, but that was later dropped and they admitted a charge each of actual bodily harm (ABH).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kedge is aged 37 and has 38 convictions for 88 offences, including multiple common assaults and ABH. He was out on licence during this latest attack and has been returned to prison. Walker, age 24, has 11 convictions for 30 offences including ABH. She too was out on licence at the time.

Little mitigation was offered for both by their barrister, Stuart Field, who said of the victim: “They thought he was somewhat of a pest, but it did not form a motivation for what happened next.”

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC jailed them both for 18 months and said: “He was a vulnerable victim. You attacked him as a group, taking it in turns to hit him.”