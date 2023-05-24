Dale Kedge and Chloe Walker, who both have lengthy criminal records, set about the 73-year-old on Oak Tree Crescent in Gipton, slapping and punching him before dragging him over a parked car.

Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Heather Gilmore said the victim had fallen out with a friend claiming she had “taken advantage of him”. He had hoped that a romantic relationship was blossoming but when he was told otherwise, he went to confront the woman, asking for the money back he had lent her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kedge and Walker had been staying with the woman, and when the man knocked on the door, Kedge came to the window and told him to go away and threatened him.

Kedge and Walker were jailed for the attack on the pensioner.

The man eventually left five hours later, but the next day on March 4, they saw him again in the street. Kedge walked up to him and began making more threats before Walker slapped him to the back of the head. Kedge then threw him over the car as they punched him.

Walker took his wallet but a third person with the couple gave it back to the victim. Kedge then threatened a passer-by after the victim asked them to use their phone to call police. The pensioner suffered bruising to his face, nose, lip and eye.

Kedge and Walker, both of no fixed address, were initially charged with robbery, but that was later dropped and they admitted a charge each of actual bodily harm (ABH).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kedge is aged 37 and has 38 convictions for 88 offences, including multiple common assaults and ABH. He was out on licence during this latest attack and has been returned to prison. Walker, age 24, has 11 convictions for 30 offences including ABH. She too was out on licence at the time.

Little mitigation was offered for both by their barrister, Stuart Field, who said of the victim: “They thought he was somewhat of a pest, but it did not form a motivation for what happened next.”