A Leeds community has rallied together after a record store was broken into overnight.

The Vinyl Whistle on Otley Road in Headingley was broken into in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) and had its till stolen.

Store manager Adam White said that CCTV shows the thief breaking in through the front door at 2.49am, adding: “He was literally in and out in a minute. He’d clearly done it before.

“He just took the cash drawer and fortunately left all of the valuable vinyl records.”

Mr White added that it appears that a restaurant nearby was also targeted by the burglar around the same time.

The store was closed until 2pm this afternoon and will host a gig later this evening from local band Draags.

Mr White said: “The response from everyone has been really nice. Headingley is full of very good people who’ve been really supportive.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 9.45am today ( 28 May) by a caller reporting a burglary overnight at a record store on Otley Road in Headingley.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing police crime number 13250298577.”

Information can also be given online through the LiveChat function or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.