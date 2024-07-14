Vindictive ex targeted woman's car in Leeds due to raging jealousy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vindictive ex partner bombarded a woman with phone calls and smashed up her vehicle after she ended their relationship.

Gary Brownsword had previously been involved with the woman but she ended it because of his jealousy and threats. But having reconciled, he turned nasty again and he then caused damage to her parked car.

The 41-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from prison where he was being held on remand and admitted stalking with causing serious alarm or distress, criminal damage and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place after police found a knuckleduster and a Samurai sword at his home.

Prosecutor Celine Kart said during their first period together, when she went on holiday he would ring and text her because of his jealousy, and even threatened to petrol bomb her house. She then ended the relationship.

But after it was rekindled, it started well with the couple planning days out together. But when she went to visit her aunty, he turned on her again, accusing her of cheating, demanding to know where she was and called her a “sl**”.

He left more than 70 aggressive and threatening voicemails and sent her multiple messages in May and June of this year. Then on June 3 her car had its wing mirror smashed off while parked outside her work in Middleton.

The following day it was parked outside her mother’s when it was vandalised again with what was thought to be a screwdriver. She then moved the car but the window was put through with a concrete block.

Brownsword, of Leeds Road, Birstall, sent her a message afterwards and said he would not stop and added: “Watch what happens.”

He has 12 previous convictions for 21 offences, with multiple breaches of restraining orders.

Mitigating, Mohammed Rafiq said: “He regrets what he has done and wishes very much he could turn the clock back.”

He said that he could be managed in the community, rather than remain behind bars.

But Judge Tom Bayliss KC told Brownsword: “You are a man who does not take kindly to court orders.”

He jailed him for six months and gave him a five-year restraining order to stay away from the victim.