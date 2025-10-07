Wakefield village gunshot accused to have case heard at Leeds Crown Court
Jason Wood and Gemma Doherty are both charged with a firearm offence from the incident in Newmillerdam in October 2022.
The pair, who are both from Derbyshire, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court recently where, as expected, the case was deemed too serious to be dealt with so was moved to Leeds Crown Court.
The pair were bailed and are due to appear at the crown court on October 30.
A gun was fired on Patch Wood View in the early hours of October 25, 2022.
West Yorkshire Police said at the time that officers were called at about 2.53am to reports of an attempted burglary. The caller reported hearing a loud bang and found damage to the front door.
Attending officers found damage to the property which was believed to have been caused by a gun.
Further examination established the damage was consistent with a firearms discharge. No access was gained, and no-one was injured in the shooting.
A police cordon was put in place whilst forensic examination was conducted.
Wood, 37, of Aspen Road, Eckington, Derbyshire, faces a charge of having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Doherty, 40, who lives on the same street as Wood, is charged with conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Both will be expected to enter a plea at the next court hearing.