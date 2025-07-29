Vile Leeds woman who spat blood in officers' faces has sentence upheld

A disgusting woman who repeatedly spat blood at officers, with some even landing in their eyes and mouths, has been told she must serve her jail sentence.

Deborah Bennett was given a 64-weeks’ jail at Leeds Magistrates’ Court last month after officers described it as some of the worst behaviour they had ever encountered.

But she moaned that it was unjust so an appeal was heard before Leeds Crown Court.

It was eventually dismissed, with the 36-year-old told she must serve the sentence.

Police had been called to Moorland Road in the Hyde Park area on the afternoon of June 18 to reports that a female was covered in blood.

Bennett continued to spit blood at officers trying to help her. Her jail sentence was deemed appropriate after she had appealed. | WYP

They found Bennett in an agitated state and refusing to co-operate or have treatment. She appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs, it was heard.

At one point she tried to run into oncoming traffic but was held back by an officer. She then tried to wipe blood from the wound on the back of her head and onto an officer’s face.

She was handcuffed but remained abusive, spitting at one officer with blood mixed with saliva. It landed on his trouser leg.

But while being restrained she spat in the face of another, with the spittle and blood landing in the officer’s mouth and eye.

They put a spit hood on her, but she was able to wriggle free and spat an another officer, again landing on their leg.

Having been taken to Leeds General Infirmary she tried to bite an officer and spat again, with it landing in their mouth again.

A short time later she spat at another, with it landing on the officer’s hand.

The court heard that the officers were still awaiting the results from tests to ascertain if they had contracted any blood-borne diseases caused by Bennett’s spit.

The court was told there could be a risk because of her lifestyle.

Bennett, of Spring Close Gardens, Cross Green, was convicted of four counts of assaulting emergency workers.

Mitigating, Caroline Abraham said Bennett had little recollection of the incident.

She said that she had a difficult life and struggles with drug addiction. She said she was remorseful.

The grounds for Bennett’s appeal included a suggestion that the sentence was excessive, that her mitigation had not been factored in and insufficient regard had been given to the head injury she sustained that day.

The decision to reject the appeal was taken by Judge Simon Phillips KC after deliberating with two sitting magistrates.

Judge Phillips said it was “atrocious behaviour” and told her she would remain in prison.