A predatory paedophile arranged for a schoolgirl to travel from Wales and then went to Ann Summers to buy sex toys for their proposed tryst.

Daniel Cromack, who was already on a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for previous convictions for downloading child-abuse images, had invited the girl and her dad to travel to his Wakefield home where he would abuse her.

He was given an 11-year extended jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week after the judge deemed him to be a serious risk of harm to girls.

The court heard that the 33-year-old had made contact with the father and daughter in Cardiff in March over the secret social-media app, Session, where he could speak with other like-minded paedophiles.

Predatory paedophile Cromack (pictured left) bought sex aids from Ann Summers after arranging for young girl to travel to Wakefield to meet him. | WYP / Google Maps / NW

They arranged for the girl, who was “clearly of schoolgirl age” to visit Cromack at his home. He talked about going to the lingerie shop, Ann Summers, and buying sex aids.

CCTV footage days later on March 20 found that he attended the shop and bought what he talked about over the chat, the court heard.

He then began sending indecent images of children to the girl and pictures of his genitals telling her: “I can’t wait to have a lot of sex with you.”

Cromack, of William Street, Wakefield, was later arrested. He was found to have indecent images, prohibited images and extreme pornographic images in his possession.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds having been held on remand since his arrest.

He admitted 14 offences in total, including arranging the commission of a child sex offence, possessing indecent images, with to comply with the sex offender register, breaching his SHPO and distributing images of children.

Cromack was caught with indecent images in 2015, but continued to offend and was eventually jailed in 2018.

Mitigating for his latest offences, Samreen Akhtar said Cromack pleaded guilty to all offences and had shown remorse.

She said he had been targeted and attacked while in custody but said he knew he “had to tackle his offending head-on” and “not hide behind any excuses”.

Judge Tahir Khan KC told Cromack: “You have demonstrated predatory behaviours. I’m satisfied you would have gone on to commit sexual contact offences against children had you been able to do so.

“I find that you are dangerous.”

He gave him six years’ jail, with a five-year extended licence period. He was put on the sex offender register for life.