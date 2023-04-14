Vile Leeds drunk stamped woman’s pet chihuahua to death in sickening blood-soaked attack

The horrified woman returned to her Leeds home on the afternoon of March 18 to find the house “in a state” and blood all over. She also found Jamie Ross drunk. He told her he had stolen £250 of her money to buy drugs.

She then realised her pet chihuahua was missing, prosecutor Benjamin Bell told Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she asked him about the pet’s whereabouts, he told her: “I think I stamped on it.” Becoming aggressive with her, he made threats to kill her, telling her: “I’ll do it quicker than I did the dog.”

Smirking criminal....Jamie Ross killed the dog then threatened to kill its owner.

The woman later found the dog’s body in the bin. Ross was arrested the next day and during his interview told officers he thought he was a cocaine addict. Answering “no comment” to most questions, he did say the dog’s death must have been accidental because he could not remember anything.

The 31-year-old, of Durban Crescent , Beeston, admitted making threats to kill, cruelty to an animal through strangling and beating, common assault, criminal damage and theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim impact statement, the dog owner said she was suffering flashbacks about finding the body, the blood on the back door, and having to face her young children who were asking where their pet was.

A probation reporter said of Ross: “He can remember nothing about the matter apart from drinking alcohol. He accepts he did it but could not provide an explanation. Alcohol and cocaine are an issue for him.”

She said he “posed a serious harm to the public, particularly to future partners.”

Mitigating, Mohammed Rafiq said: “He apologises to the court for what he has done. Unfortunately, he had taken a cocktail of cocaine and alcohol. He can not really remember what went on. It was a sordid incident that he is deeply ashamed of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad