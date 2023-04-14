Vile Leeds drunk stamped woman’s pet chihuahua to death in sickening blood-soaked attack
A vile drunk stamped a woman’s dog to death then dumped its body in her garden bin.
The horrified woman returned to her Leeds home on the afternoon of March 18 to find the house “in a state” and blood all over. She also found Jamie Ross drunk. He told her he had stolen £250 of her money to buy drugs.
She then realised her pet chihuahua was missing, prosecutor Benjamin Bell told Leeds Crown Court.
When she asked him about the pet’s whereabouts, he told her: “I think I stamped on it.” Becoming aggressive with her, he made threats to kill her, telling her: “I’ll do it quicker than I did the dog.”
The woman later found the dog’s body in the bin. Ross was arrested the next day and during his interview told officers he thought he was a cocaine addict. Answering “no comment” to most questions, he did say the dog’s death must have been accidental because he could not remember anything.
The 31-year-old, of Durban Crescent , Beeston, admitted making threats to kill, cruelty to an animal through strangling and beating, common assault, criminal damage and theft.
In a victim impact statement, the dog owner said she was suffering flashbacks about finding the body, the blood on the back door, and having to face her young children who were asking where their pet was.
A probation reporter said of Ross: “He can remember nothing about the matter apart from drinking alcohol. He accepts he did it but could not provide an explanation. Alcohol and cocaine are an issue for him.”
She said he “posed a serious harm to the public, particularly to future partners.”
Mitigating, Mohammed Rafiq said: “He apologises to the court for what he has done. Unfortunately, he had taken a cocktail of cocaine and alcohol. He can not really remember what went on. It was a sordid incident that he is deeply ashamed of.”
The judge, Recorder Mark McKone KC jailed him for 20 months and said: “It was traumatic having to find her dog dead in the bin. You could not provide any excuse for what you did. She now hates living in her own home, and he children are distraught. That’s the saddest part of this case.”