‘Vile’ Leeds drunk spat in face of police officer after cops called to house party in Moor Allerton
Marek Wesolowski became aggressive when he was told he would have to leave his Moor Allerton home on November 2.
It came after a party was thrown in the house, in Stainburn Drive, but a member of the public told police that an argument was taking place.
When the officers arrived, they found the 52-year-old heavily intoxicated. He said he had been arguing with his wife.
The officers spoke to Wesolowski’s wife in the garden, before telling the drunk he’d have to leave the address.
This was when Wesolowski became aggressive. Another man tried to stand between him and the police officer, but Wesolowski pushed him out of the way.
He then drew saliva into his mouth and spat directly into the face of the officer. Wesolowski was arrested after an incapacitant spray was used on him.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on November 30.
The court heard a statement written by the officer. It said: “I expect to receive verbal abuse, but spitting in someone’s face is violent and a cowardly act and I don’t come to work to be assaulted.”
Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said: “This was a really disgusting thing to do. You were drunk and out of control. As a result, when police came to talk to you, you got very stroppy with them.
“They’ve got a really difficult job to do and dealing with someone as drunk and vile as you is not what they’re there to do.
“They’ve got better things to do than wiping people’s spit off their faces. It’s disgusting and you need to think about how you would feel if someone did it to you.”
Wesolowski was handed a 12-month community order.