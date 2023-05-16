Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Victoria Park: Teenager assaulted by 'two youths armed with metal bars' on park in Pudsey, Leeds

Investigations are ongoing after a teenager was attacked by “two youths armed with metal bars” in Pudsey.

By Charles Gray
Published 16th May 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:21 BST

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.18pm yesterday (Monday) police received a report of a male being assaulted by two youths armed with metal bars in Queens Park, Victoria Road, Pudsey.

“The victim, a 16-year-old male, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life threatening.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify those involved.”

