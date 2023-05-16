Victoria Park: Teenager assaulted by 'two youths armed with metal bars' on park in Pudsey, Leeds
Investigations are ongoing after a teenager was attacked by “two youths armed with metal bars” in Pudsey.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.18pm yesterday (Monday) police received a report of a male being assaulted by two youths armed with metal bars in Queens Park, Victoria Road, Pudsey.
“The victim, a 16-year-old male, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life threatening.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify those involved.”