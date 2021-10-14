At 5.14pm yesterday, police were called to an incident in Wykebeck Mount, Leeds, where a man had been assaulted.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment and was subsequently arrested on recall to prison, police confirmed.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Pic: Google

A cordon was put in place on the street by officers on Wednesday.