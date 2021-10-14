Victim of Leeds assault recalled to prison after hospital treatment
The victim of an attack in Leeds has been arrested and recalled to prison after hospital treatment, police confirmed.
At 5.14pm yesterday, police were called to an incident in Wykebeck Mount, Leeds, where a man had been assaulted.
The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment and was subsequently arrested on recall to prison, police confirmed.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
A cordon was put in place on the street by officers on Wednesday.
