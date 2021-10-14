Victim of Leeds assault recalled to prison after hospital treatment

The victim of an attack in Leeds has been arrested and recalled to prison after hospital treatment, police confirmed.

By Daniel Sheridan
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 1:13 pm

At 5.14pm yesterday, police were called to an incident in Wykebeck Mount, Leeds, where a man had been assaulted.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment and was subsequently arrested on recall to prison, police confirmed.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

At 5.14pm yesterday, police were called to an incident in Wykebeck Mount, Leeds, where a man had been assaulted. Pic: Google

A cordon was put in place on the street by officers on Wednesday.

