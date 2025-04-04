Brave victim of ageing Wakefield paedophile labels him 'vile, evil and disgusting' after facing him in court
William Greenfield was found guilty of abusing two youngsters over a 25-year period, following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
The 78-year-old was jailed today for 10 years.
He was found guilty after a week-long trial in February of nine counts of indecent assault and two of sexual activity with a child.
One of his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, read out her emotional impact statement as Greenfield sat in the dock.
Describing him as a “monster” she added: “The nightmares I have, the depression - I just want it all to go away.
“You have no idea what you have done to me. All I wanted was one day when I just did not want to die.
“Do you know how that feels? No, because you have no heart.
“I hope you rot. After today I never want to hear your name. You are a vile, evil, disgusting human being.”
His second victim told the court she had “carried this for 28 years” and had been ostracised because of Greenfield’s sickening abuse.
The court was told he abused two young girls for decades, touching them sexually and making them touch him.
It only came to light when one of them confronted him when she was an adult.
Mitigating, Allan Armbrister said that Greenfield, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield, maintains his innocence, despite the jury’s verdicts.
The judge, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC, conceded the sentence was regrettably shorter due to the more-relaxed legislation at the time of his offending in the 1980s and 1990s, to which he must be sentenced under.
He told Greenfield: “You have heard the damage you have caused to the lives of these women. It’s immeasurable.
“It lasted 25 years and involved two different children. You still have no insight into your offending, nor have you any remorse for your actions.”