Kelly Hewitt carried out the drunken attack after turning up at the victim's party in Bramley on July 24 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim was having a garden party outside her home when Hewitt turned up drunk at 9pm.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said around 16 people were at the party and the victim was reluctant to allow Hewitt access to the garden because of her drunken state.

Leeds Crown Court

The woman was persuaded to allow her to join the party but Hewitt caused trouble a short time later.

Mr Galley said Hewitt started an argument with the victim's mum.

She carried out the attack when the victim tried to intervene.

The prosecutor said Hewitt struck the woman twice over the head with a glass.

The glass smashed after the second blow and the two women began pulling each other's hair.

Hewitt used the broken glass to stab the victim to the shoulder.

She needed hospital treatment to have fragments of glass removed from a one-inch cut to her shoulder.

Hewitt was arrested and told police during the interview that she attended the party and had been drinking shots of Jack Daniels and cola.

The defendant said the victim's mother had accused her of flirting with another guest at the party.

Hewitt, 36, of Houghley Square, Bramley, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Rukshanda Hussain, mitigating, said Hewitt accepted responsibility for what she had done and pleaded guilty at an early stage.

She added: "It is clear that she has a drinking problem exacerbated by the lockdown period."

Ms Hussain said Hewitt has a 12-year-old son who would suffer if she was sent immediately to prison.

Hewitt was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to take part in a 90-day alcohol treatment requirement and complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC said: "You have come within a whisker of going to prison.

"The injuries sustained were not serious and the person you injured took a very generous view of the whole situation for which you should be grateful.

"You have obviously got a drink problem which, for the sake of yourself and your son you need to deal with or you will find yourself in this situation again.