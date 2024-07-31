Vicar Lane: Police issue update after robbery in Leeds city centre involving elderly victim

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:43 BST
A man has been charged over a robbery involving an elderly victim in Leeds city centre.

The incident, on Vicar Lane, happened yesterday (July 30).

| Gary Longbottom

Police investigating the robbery have charged Adam Young, 37, of no fixed abode, in relation to the offence.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today.

