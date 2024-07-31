Vicar Lane: Police issue update after robbery in Leeds city centre involving elderly victim
A man has been charged over a robbery involving an elderly victim in Leeds city centre.
The incident, on Vicar Lane, happened yesterday (July 30).
Police investigating the robbery have charged Adam Young, 37, of no fixed abode, in relation to the offence.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today.