Vicar Lane incident: Armed police swoop in after man with a gun spotted in Leeds city centre pub
Armed police have arrested a man in a Leeds city centre pub after he was spotted with a gun.
In a statement provided to the YEP, West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.26pm yesterday, police received a report of a man having been seen with what appeared to be a firearm in The General Elliot pub, Vicar Lane, Leeds.
“Armed officers were deployed to the scene and a man was arrested nearby without incident and an imitation firearm was recovered.
“The man remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”