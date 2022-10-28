Vicar Lane assault: Police issue CCTV after man left with serious injuries in unprovoked assault in Leeds
A man was left with serious injuries after an unprovoked assault in Leeds.
The 49-year-old victim suffered serious leg and facial injuries that required treatment in hospital. He had been walking along Vicar Lane when he was approached by two men and assaulted.
Police have said the suspects are thought to have made off from the incident in the direction of the Corn Exchange. Leeds District CID have issued a CCTV image of two people they would like to identify in connection with the incident, which occurred at around 5am on Friday, August 21.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to identify the two males pictured below and are now appealing for members of the public to assist.
“Anyone who can identify the males in the CCTV image or has any information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Leeds CID by calling 101 or using the online 101LiveChat function on the website quoting crime reference 13220464086. Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.”