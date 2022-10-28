The 49-year-old victim suffered serious leg and facial injuries that required treatment in hospital. He had been walking along Vicar Lane when he was approached by two men and assaulted.

Police have said the suspects are thought to have made off from the incident in the direction of the Corn Exchange. Leeds District CID have issued a CCTV image of two people they would like to identify in connection with the incident, which occurred at around 5am on Friday, August 21.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to identify the two males pictured below and are now appealing for members of the public to assist.

Police would like to identify these men in relation to the incident. Image: West Yorkshire Police